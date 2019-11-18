Ilkley-based NG Bailey is hired to work on new headquarters for Leeds Building Society

The engineering and services business NG Bailey has been appointed to work on the new headquarters for Leeds Building Society.

Graham Interiors has selected Ilkley-based NG Bailey to work in partnership on the interior fit-out at the society’s new head office in Sovereign Street in Leeds city centre.

NG Bailey has been awarded the contract, which is valued at £3.8m, to provide full mechanical and electrical (M&E) and public health installation services as part of the £12m refurbishment project.

The UK’s largest independent engineering and services business will deliver lighting, power, security, data, fire alarms, ventilation, heating and cooling, drainage and domestic water services.

Many of the installations will be manufactured by NG Bailey’s offsite manufacturing team in Bradford.

The building society is moving its Leeds city centre headquarters to the building, which was formerly occupied by the law firm Addleshaw Goddard and is close to the train station.

The move to its new home will enable Leeds Building Society to bring together more than 800 staff who are currently spread across three locations into one office.

Robert Hutchinson, Senior Project Manager in NG Bailey’s engineering division, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering engineering solutions which create practical and flexible spaces that are comfortable for the people using them as well as being easy to maintain.”

The scheme is expected to be completed in September 2020. The refurbishment will create 120,000 sq ft of space.