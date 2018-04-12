In pictures:The empty shops in Harrogate town centre

Tough times on the high street have led to growing fears about the health of our retail sector nationwide. It’s a concern that, sadly, Harrogate is not immune from.

Harrogate’s independent bar, cafe and restaurant scene may be enjoying a boom but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any empty units on our shopping streets.

To help judge the scale of the issue, we sent our photographer into Harrogate town centre to create a photographic record of the current state of play on key streets for shoppers and visitors such as Oxford Street, James Street, Station Parade and neighbouring areas.

A snapshot in time, the retail sector offers a constantly changing picture at the best of times and no record can be definitive.

Shops do come and go all the time...

In addition, some of the empty units pictured in this feature may have prospective buyers and businesses in the offing in the future.

