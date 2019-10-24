Infinity Works to double staff after moving Edinburgh office

Fast-growing IT consultancy Infinity Works has opened a new office in Edinburgh after winning a second major client in the Scottish financial services industry.

The Leeds-based company, which employs 10 people in Edinburgh, and aims to double its headcount in the city over the coming months, specialises in large-scale, critical IT systems and works with blue-chip organisations on digital transformation programmes.

In financial services, it helps lenders to grow by leveraging the latest cloud technologies within the constraints of a heavily regulated sector.

Infinity Works, which started just five years ago in a co-working space in the Leeds Digital Hub, won its first banking client in Edinburgh in 2017 and said it has become a key partner for the business. It won a new account this summer with another well-known bank headquartered in the city.

Infinity Works leased private offices at WeWork in George Street, Edinburgh, to base its growing team of software engineers, technical architects and technical leads.

Paul Henshaw, co-founder and director, said: “George Street is a showcase location and will help us to continue to attract great talent in a competitive market.

“While we are no longer technically a start-up, we still try to reflect the start-up culture and mentality and our new set-up keeps that way of working and thinking close to our heart.

“It also allows us to host and sponsor fun meet-ups for the tech community to get together and share knowledge about the latest technologies.

“Ultimately it underlines we are a serious grown-up business in Edinburgh now and it is a brilliant opportunity to build a fantastic new Infinity Works operation in a great city.”

The company also has offices in London and Manchester. In total, it employs a growing workforce of over 400 people across the four sites. Revenues will exceed £30m this year.

Recent projects in financial services include the design and delivery of cloud infrastructure for open banking, reporting regulatory compliance and mobile banking applications.

Earlier this year it announced it is targeting new markets and overseas expansion after securing a multi-million pound investment from Growth Capital Partners.