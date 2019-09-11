Investor who inspired The Big Short to speak to Leeds business audience

Top American investor and businessman Steve Eisman is to appear at an event organised by Leeds-based wealth management firm Andrews Gwynne.

Best know for being a key figure in the best-selling book The Big Short:Inside the Doomsday machine and for being portrayed by Steve Carell in the Oscar-nominated movie adaptation of the same name, Mr Eisman found fame for being one of only a handful of people to foresee the financial crisis of 2008 ahead of it breaking.

In the film his character is called Mark Baum.

Mr Eisman, now managing director for the Eisman Group and one of the world’s foremost financial commentators will, appear via video link from New York at the Andrews Gwynne event on October 15.

To get a ticket visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-real-big-short-live.