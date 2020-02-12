Investors sought for development near Leeds park which is said to have inspired Middle Earth

Investors are being sought for a property development in Leeds which will stand close to an area that has links with JRR Tolkein, the author of The Lord of the Rings.

Aspen Woolf, a property investment firm, has opened Northgate House to investors.

The development is close to Meanwood Park, which was once a favourite visiting spot of JRR Tolkien, and is said to be his inspiration for Middle Earth.

Aspen Woolf said Northgate House is ideal for students and postgraduates.

Due to open in the second quarter of 2020, Northgate House will include 54 luxury one and two-bedroom apartments.

A spokesman said; "The student population in Leeds is the fourth largest in the country and offers some of the most attractive investment opportunities for the future as it continues to grow. Leeds attracts over 200,000 students per year, creating a strong demand for accommodation in addition to that seen from young professionals."

Oliver Ramsden, co-founder and Director of Aspen Woolf, said: “We’re pleased to be able to bring this investment opportunity to Leeds as this is a highly anticipated project in the centre of the Northern Powerhouse.

"Leeds has been named as JLL’s number one city for rental growth, and the best time to invest is before a property is even built, as it allows investors to purchase at the lowest possible price with the highest potential returns.”