Is this the wurst football kit in Yorkshire?

As football kits go, it may be the most striking and memorable going.

Bedale has this week revealed its new football strip and it certainly does not fit the conventional norms seen from fellow sports teams.

The club is sponsored by nearby Heck Food and hit the headlines last year for the distinctive sausage themed football strip.

This season the club has decided to continue with the 'colourful' theme and unveiled a raft of new strips.

Beadale AFC's kit

The club change kit attracted a lot of media coverage and was even featured on francetvsport with a film crew flying in from Paris to run a story broadcast nationally in France.

Now the North Riding League Division 1 champions is keeping the sausage theme going.

Heck Food is massive employer in the area and one of Yorkshire biggest food firms.

It found itself in the headlines when it invited then Prime Ministerial hopeful Boris Johnson to its factory during the leadership campaign.

Beadale's kit

Anyone who is impressed with the kit can buy one online with 25 per cent of the profits going to charity.

The kit comes after Huddersfield Town's controversial stunt which saw them pretend a controversial kit backed by Paddy Power was their new official strip.

The kit was later revealed to be a hoax.

Bedale Association Football Club was officially formed in 1933 and received the FA Charter Standard award in July 2007.

Beadale AFC's kit.

Past players who have gone on to play at a higher level include Paul Grayson (Essex CCC), Simon Grayson, Michael Duff and Shane Duff.