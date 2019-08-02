‘It’s like working at Google’s HQ’. Here are the tech jobs available at a Yorkshire firm that saves lives

The technology business APD Communications has moved into new offices as a springboard for further growth.

APD, which provides technology for emergency services and critical control operations, has moved into purpose-designed headquarters in the heart of Hull.

The new working environment has streamlined communication by bringing APD’s 100-plus employees together under one roof.

The company is currently recruiting for a number of new roles including sales manager, service delivery manager, post-sales technical consultant and marketing assistant, as well as software engineers for APD’s growing software development team. APD will also hire four new Graduate Software Engineers in September.

APD had outgrown its previous offices across two buildings at the Newland Science Park next to the University of Hull. The company’s new two-storey offices, Minster Corner, in South Church Side, in the shadow of Hull Minster, have undergone a £2m redevelopment to create a cutting-edge hi-tech hub.

APD Commercial Director Rhiannon Beeson, who led the relocation project, said: “Before, we were trying to fit the needs of the business around existing buildings; now we have a building that has been purpose-

designed for APD and our ways of working, with room for further growth.

“We’ve been able to deliver this move and provide a working environment of this quality because of the effort our people have put into growing the business over a number of years. This is something the teams have been working for – they’ve made this happen.

“Everything has been designed with staff feedback in mind – they’ve been an integral part of it and their reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Our aim is to be an employer of choice and now we have a workplace to support that ambition. Our people have exciting jobs within a growing business at the cutting edge of technology. Now they also have a great place to work, right in the heart of the city, with fantastic facilities all around.

“It’s great for our staff and definitely makes us even more attractive in the competition for talent.”

The new offices have been designed to support existing and new customers, with the first floor largely dedicated to software development, engineering and testing. The facilities include a test lab for the London Underground, for which APD manages communications between tube trains and control rooms, through multiple operators, as well as a new purpose-built software lab and audio lab.

The offices also feature a presentation zone with tiered seating for developers to collaborate; individual “think tank” quiet pods for uninterrupted, focused working; and a games room for APD’s staff to relax.

The office is equipped with state-of-the-art video conferencing to enable staff to work efficiently with customers far and wide.

The project has been delivered working with a wide range of Hull-based companies, including developer Allenby Commercial; office design company RFD; telecoms provider KCOM; building services company Airco; and network infrastructure provider Paragon Data Services.

Support Team Leader Dave Campbell said: “It’s like working at Google’s headquarters. It’s a really modern, fresh environment – lots of collaborative meeting spaces, sit-stand desks, a roof terrace and

great kitchen facilities.

“The location is brilliant too. The Old Town is one of the nicest parts of Hull, with great facilities and places to eat all around us.”

Support Engineer Mark Grice added: “The move has changed the atmosphere within the team completely. It’s improved communication and collaboration so much by us all being together in one place.”

APD supplies software to the emergency services, public safety and control room markets. The company’s mission critical communications and control solutions are used by more than two thirds of UK police forces as well as major transportation hubs, including Gatwick and Dubai international airports and the London Underground.