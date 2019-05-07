ITM Power announces extension of deal with Shell

ITM Power has announced the extension of its UK refuelling collaboration agreement with Shell.

The new agreement will run until 2024, and covers the refuelling of all types of hydrogen vehicles; from passenger cars to commercial vehicles, including buses, trucks, trains and ships.

ITM Power operates two hydrogen refuelling stations (HRS) at Shell service stations at both Shell Cobham on the M25 and Shell Beaconsfield on the M40. Four further HRS are funded. The HRS at Shell Gatwick is under construction and will be opened later this year. Shell Derby will also follow in 2019, with two further London stations also planned. The UK hydrogen refuelling station network has been jointly funded by the UK’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles and the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking.

Commenting on the agreement, Mike Copson, of Shell Hydrogen said: “Shell has been working with ITM Power over the last three years to deliver hydrogen refuelling to our customers in the UK. The successes we have achieved at Shell Cobham and Shell Beaconsfield are a strong step toward making Hydrogen a convenient and viable fuel choice, and we look forward to continuing to expand the UK’s developing network.”

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO, ITM Power, commented: “We are delighted to announce our continued collaboration with Shell. We have been working together since 2015 and have developed a trusted partnership that forms a solid basis to expand in the UK and worldwide. I look forward to updating the market with further news as it arises.”