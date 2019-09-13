J D Wetherspoon posts higher annual profit

Pub group J D Wetherspoon reported a higher annual pretax profit this morning as more people visited its pubs even though overall consumer confidence and spending came under pressure due to Brexit uncertainties.

The company, which operates 77 pubs across Yorkshire, said pretax profit before exceptional items rose to £95.4m for the year ended July 28 from £89m a year earlier.

“Despite continuing political problems ... Wetherspoon continues to perform well. Like-for-like sales for the six weeks to 8 September 2019 were up 5.9 per cent,” chairman Tim Martin said in a statement.