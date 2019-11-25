Jacqui Hall to take over from Richard Flint as chair of CBI Yorkshire

The boss of one of the biggest independent gas shipping companies in the country has been named the new chairwoman of the Confederation of British Industry’s Yorkshire council

Jacqui Hall, managing director of Harrogate-based CNG, succeeds former CEO and executive chairman of Sky Betting & Gaming, Richard Flint. Ms Hall, incoming chairwoman of the CBI Yorkshire and The Humber Council, said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take the reins following Richard’s successful time as chairman of the CBI Yorkshire and The Humber Council. “Despite the fact we face a period of uncertainty as a business community, I am confident that we have the expertise, passion and drive to overcome this. “Our region is spectacular and is capable of so many amazing things, not least collaboration, innovation and a continued commitment to growth.” Over the past decade CNG’s revenues have risen from £25m to just short of £250m. Beckie Hart, regional director for CBI Yorkshire and The Humber, said: “We are delighted that Jacqui will chair the CBI Yorkshire and The Humber Council and welcome her warmly to the role. “Jacqui brings with her a wealth of experience and a unique understanding of the business needs of the region. “Jacqui has a breadth of knowledge in regulation, stakeholder management, policy matters and engagement, having led on this for CNG for a number of years, and will undoubtedly bring this expertise and guidance to the role. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Richard Flint, for his leadership and guidance during his tenure as regional chair, he has consistently spoken up for the region and it’s businesses and highlighted on a national level the exciting opportunities that exist within the region and shone a light on some of the challenges so that they can be addressed.”