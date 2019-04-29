Jane Brooks Law continues to grow with appointments

A law firm which has increased its team four-fold since opening a second office six years ago is set for further expansion as a result of continuing recruitment and staff development.

Jane Brooks Law has strengthened its commercial and residential property team with the appointment of an additional solicitor, Glenn Holden, and the qualification of Amanda Powell as a chartered legal executive.

The firm has also confirmed the appointment of Lilli Grigg as a solicitor after she qualified on completing her training.

Stephanie Sadofsky, a solicitor and a director of Jane Brooks Law, said the firm is exploring options for further expansion and is also monitoring recruitment opportunities, including hiring a new trainee to follow in Grigg’s footsteps.

Jane Brooks, also a solicitor and director, opened the firm in Hedon in 2007 and Ms Sadofsky, who joined in 2011, opened the office in Cottingham in 2013. Further growth prompted the firm to relocate its Cottingham office in 2017 to a location in the centre of the village.

Under Ms Sadofsky and fellow director Paul Harrison, the Cottingham office has become a specialist in commercial and residential property. The arrival of Mr Holden will add to the department’s capabilities as will the progress of Ms Powell, who has been with Jane Brooks Law for three years.

Ms Grigg, who moved to Jane Brooks Law from Slater and Gordon in Leeds, has spent two years training under Ms Sadofsky and is now specialising in private client work including wills, power of attorney, probate and administration of estates.

Ms Sadofsky said: “We have a growing commercial and residential property practice and we have expanded across all areas of the business and in both offices.

“We moved our Cottingham office because we found somewhere very central, with more space and better accessibility and we’ve kept growing, with more than 40 people now working for the practice.

“We’ll see where the business takes us but there will be opportunities to expand into other towns and villages in the Hull area and further afield and there might be further recruitment, starting with another trainee solicitor.”