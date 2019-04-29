JCT600’s Porsche centre in Sheffield gears up with makeover

Work has been completed on a major project to extend and upgrade motor retailer JCT600’s Porsche centre in Sheffield.

The work, which began last May, is major investment in the Porsche brand, JCT600 said.

The centre now features an 18-car showroom including a dedicated handover lounge, plus capacity for 38 Porsche approved pre-owned vehicles.

John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600, said: “After more than 50 years representing Porsche, we’re proud that we are continuing to build on our relationship. Porsche Centre Sheffield now not only showcases more models from the stunning Porsche range, but also features the latest design concept and improved facilities which set it apart.”