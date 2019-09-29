Jenny Ross: Don’t be misled by ads for over-50 plans

Given the choice between two outfits, one that’s made-to-measure, the other one-size-fits-all, which would you go for? It’s a no-brainer, surely. Why run the risk of ending up with a poor fit when you can choose something that’s been specially made for you?

So it stands to reason that you’d be better off with a financial product aimed specifically at your age group than one available to everyone... right? Don’t count on it.

There’s rarely anything separating financial products targeted at the over-50s from their mainstream equivalents – other than the way they’re marketed. You certainly shouldn’t assume they’ll guarantee you the best deal.

Take savings accounts. Interest rates have been miserly across the board for what feels like an eternity, and those available exclusively to savers over the age of 50 are no exception. In fact, the average return on instant-access accounts for over-50s is even lower than the market average. It’s just as well these products are becoming an increasingly rare breed. The best instant-access account aimed at older savers pays 1.3 per cent (the Heritage Account from Earl Shilton Building Society) - this is outstripped by 10 accounts that are open to all.

As you get older, finding affordable insurance can be almost as challenging as eking out a decent return from your savings. Which? Money research has shown that turning 65 brings with it a 61 per cent increase in the average European single-trip premium – and even bigger hikes for wider-ranging cover. And that’s before any extra is added for medical conditions.

When we compared more than 100 annual travel insurance quotes for cover in Europe, we found that a policy from a specialist provider could cost a customer in their late 60s more than twice as much as equally suitable cover from a mainstream provider: £114.04 vs £45.99.

Price isn’t everything - you’ll need to make sure your policy offers the right cover for you - but don’t end up paying more than you need to simply because an insurer says its policy is aimed at your age group.

Of all the financial products aimed at an older audience, over-50s plans are surely the most heavily marketed. The promise of ‘peace of mind for you and your loved ones’ for just a few pounds a month - and a free shopping voucher thrown in for good measure - might sound tempting, but don’t let these distract you from some major drawbacks.

These plans are designed to pay out a lump sum when you die, but unlike standard life insurance you don’t need to worry about completing a medical assessment. As long as you’re between 50 and 80 (or 85, depending on the policy), you’ll be able to get cover.

The problem is, it can easily cost you more in premiums than your loved ones will receive when you die. Let’s assume you’re a 60-year-old who can afford to pay £20 a month for an over-50s fixed life insurance plan. We found one firm that will pay out £4,381 when you die. But if you reach the age of 80, this lump sum will be £419 less than the £4,800 you’ve contributed over the two decades you’ve held the plan.

The value of an over-50s plan is further eroded by inflation. Plans aren’t normally adjusted to take inflation into account, unless you pay extra,.

Earlier this year the financial regulator issued a warning about ads for over-50s life cover, where it believes people ‘could be misled into thinking they are buying a policy that will cover their funeral costs.’

And if you don’t keep paying premiums until you die or reach your 90th birthday, you’ll forfeit the payout altogether - there’s no option to cash in early.

Essentially, the longer you live, the worse value these plans become - so you’ll have to confront your own mortality to decide whether it’s likely to be a worthwhile purchase. If you’re in relatively good health, steer clear.

It pays to shop around and to not let yourself be swayed by eye-catching ads. With the money you save in the process, you could even treat yourself to that natty tailored suit.