Job creation opportunity in Hull is revealed

BUSINESSES have the chance to create jobs in Yorkshire by taking space at a major commercial development.

A Hull-based property company is promoting opportunities from 5,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet after acquiring the final piece of a development jigsaw.

Venture Business Parks, trading as Allenby Commercial, said it has already received a number of enquiries about The Point, the company’s new development which will take shape on a 6.45-acre site acquired from Henry Boot Developments at Priory

Park East in Hull.

Andrew Allenby, Managing Director of the company, said the start date for work on the site will be influenced by the progress of these discussions.

Henry Boot has sold the last remaining plot at Priory Park, completing the transformation of a 150-acre brownfield site into a major business park.

The site opened for business in the early 1990s and has become home to a range of businesses including Arco, De Vere Hotels, Indivior and Aldi.

A spokesman said: “Much of their focus has been on the city centre in recent years with a number of significant acquisitions including Worx, Europa House and a former Jobcentre near Hull Minster.”

The company has also opened the Hideout boutique hotel, revitalised the Victorian retail units in Paragon Arcade and restored the historic Danish Buildings for use by creative businesses.