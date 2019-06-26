Jobs across Yorkshire at risk as Bathstore enters administration

Hundreds of jobs are at risk as retailer Bathstore enters administration - including jobs at seven stores in Yorkshire.

The future of 531 staff has been thrown into doubt after the company went into administration.

Across Yorkshire, the company has stores in Leeds, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Hull, Shipley, Sheffield and York.

The business, which has 135 stores in the UK, will continue trading while administrators at BDO seek a rescue buyer.

Outstanding customer orders will be fulfilled subject to available stock.

All installation services have ceased immediately.

The collapse comes after a failed sales process for the business, which has been owned by American billionaire Warren Stephens since he backed a management buyout in 2014.

Ryan Grant, business restructuring partner at BDO, said: "Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

"The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business.

"Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration, whilst the administrators seek a buyer."

The company employs 531 people across its 135 stores and head office.

