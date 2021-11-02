Jobs are created after café and Aperitivo cocktail bar opens between Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate in Leeds

The Leeds-based property investor and car parking operator, Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) has welcomed a new bar to its Vicar Lane scheme, which sits between Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate.

The new café and Aperitivo Cocktail bar, Tabula Rasa has opened on the ground floor of 8 Eastgate.

A spokesman said: "Phase two of the development, which will include the extensively refurbished original brick basement, is expected to open in due course."

"The premises, which has overall capacity for up to 55 guests, is the latest to join an ever-growing list of high-end operators at the flagship scheme, which includes Michelin star restaurant The Man behind the Curtain, luxury designer fashion brand Flannels and Hairitage barber shop."

Tabula Rasa is owned and managed by Filippos Filippopoulos, who has experience in the hospitality sector in both the UK and Greece.

Charles Newman, Associate Director at TCS, said; "We are delighted to welcome Tabula Rasa to our Vicar Lane scheme which further enhances the high-end offer for our customers. Our prominent location between the established Victoria Quarter and Victoria Gate brings with it discerning shoppers looking for high quality establishments, and we are confident the new café and Aperitivo Cocktail bar will prove appealing to this clientele."

Mr Filippopoulos added: "We selected this site due to its prime city centre location in Leeds with a high footfall pedestrian area.

"Close to the popular Victoria Gate and John Lewis, as well as having many other high-quality retailers nearby, we felt the addition of a hub where people can grab a coffee and a pastry while shopping, as well as enjoy fine drinks, champagne, cocktails and an extensive food menu including sharing platters and charcuterie boards on an evening is a great addition to the neighbourhood.

"Our close proximity to Leeds' Kirkgate Market has meant that Tabula Rasa has already been able to engage in supporting local businesses to source our ingredients and we look forward to establishing relationships with other regional suppliers moving forward."