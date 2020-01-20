Jobs at Sirius Minerals look secure after £405m rescue deal struck with Anglo American

Mining giant Anglo American has agreed an almost £405 million deal to rescue Sirius Minerals, a struggling Yorkshire mining project, and potentially safeguard thousands of jobs.

The two boards hashed out a deal which would see Anglo buy Sirius for 5.5p per share in a cash-only bid.

The decision, which has been on the table since it was first floated by the firms two weeks ago, may safeguard thousands of jobs Sirius claims it could create in the region.

However, it is likely to wipe out most of the cash that thousands of small retail investors sunk into the project. Anglo has bid 5.5p per share in Sirius, making the shares worth a fraction of the 22.38p they were worth a year ago.

The deal is still subject to shareholder approval.

Sirius was cast into turmoil last year as it failed to reach a fundraising target which would have unlocked a 2.5 billion dollar (£1.9 billion) bank loan to fund the project.

It forced the miner to go back to the drawing board and try to find a new way of paying for its project. In the meantime it scaled back the development.

"Four months ago, following the setbacks in the bond market, we took the difficult decision to slow the pace of development of our project and initiate a strategic review to reassess how best to unlock the long-term value for our shareholders, the community, the UK, and our customers all around the world," Sirius chairman Russell Scrimshaw said on Monday.

The company searched for a partner who would provide cash in return for a minority stake, Mr Scrimshaw said, but in the end the full acquisition by Anglo was the only "viable proposal".

"We acknowledge that to many shareholders our decision as a board to recommend this offer will have come as a shock. Your board deeply regrets that we could not deliver the complete stage two financing in 2019 despite a very broad and thorough process," he added.

The project plans to extract polyhalite from a mile below the North York Moors to use as fertiliser.

It would transport the material on a 17mph underground conveyor belt to Teesside, 23 miles away, where it would be shipped to customers worldwide.

Sirius has previously said the project could provide 4,000 jobs to the local community and it would be one of the biggest private investments in the north of England for years.

Northern Powerhouse Partnership Director, Henri Murison said:

“This offer from Anglo American which the Board of Sirius Minerals is recommending to its shareholders is welcome news for the area and will hopefully bring some certainty to the 1,200 staff working on the project across its sites including Wood Smith Mine near Whitby and in Scarborough. The Sirius Minerals project gives these communities – and particularly their young people – real opportunities they would otherwise have to leave the area to secure with the prospect of a further 2,500 high-skilled jobs being generated once the mine is up and running.

“Sirius has already invested over £1 billion in the project and become a crucial and very visible part of the northern economy – it will deliver substantial economic benefits to whole of the UK, including notably to the balance of payments, and if the government is genuinely serious about levelling up and narrowing the north-south divide, it will need to back privately led infrastructure projects like this in the future. On this occasion, many investors who will not get back what they put in can rightly be disappointed that when all that was sought was Treasury guarantees, no direct government investment, that these were not in the end forthcoming.”