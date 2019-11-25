Jobs boost after construction firm Pick Everard launches in Leeds

Have your say

Construction and infrastructure firm Pick Everard has opened a new Leeds office.

Located at West One, Wellington Street, the new office marks the firm’s first foray into Yorkshire.

L-R Chris Coleman-Peers, Toyin James, Emma Noble, Tim Hartley and Imran Ishaq. - Ollievision Photography picture

Bosses said the move “solidifies the firm’s confidence” in the ongoing regeneration taking place across the region and the county’s construction industry.

Jon Parry, regional director at Pick Everard, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our first office in Leeds.

“We have had a presence in the north of England for some time and have seen the substantial potential Yorkshire has to offer.

“Leeds is the UK’s fastest growing city, so it was the logical location for our next office.

Pick Everard opening night - Ollievision Photography picture

“Given the scope of investment taking place here, we’re confident that our Yorkshire team will expand quickly.”

Pick Everard has made several key appointments to the Leeds office, including Imran Ishaq, Chris Coleman-Peers and Tim Hartley, who has more than 40 years’ experience in construction.

The trio will oversee the building surveying, project management and cost management teams as well as work closely with the business’ other disciplines in Manchester and the rest of the UK.

Rod Burton, partner at Pick Everard, said: “Imran, Chris and Tim will play an integral role in developing our client base in Yorkshire and we’re very pleased to have them on board.

“Each individual has roots in Leeds so their knowledge of the area, as well as the relationships they have built here, will prove to be invaluable.

“Leeds is a vibrant city, with a thriving economy.

“It is one of the cornerstones of the Northern Powerhouse, so we’re looking forward to working with both public and private sector clients to contribute towards Leeds’ ongoing success.”

Pick Everard employs more than 500 staff across its 13 UK offices and provides a range of project, cost and design consultancy services.

The Leeds opening expands the Pick Everard pprtfolio to include London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester, Nottingham, Derby, Bury St Edmunds, Cardiff, Inverness, Bristol and Edinburgh.

It is also part of the Perfect Circle consortium, comprising the likes of Gleeds and AECOM.

