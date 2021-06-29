Jobs boost for Keighley as manufacturer reveals plans to double production capacity

Foundry Park in Keighley

Stairlift manufacturer, Platinum Stairlifts, plans to move to new, purpose-built premises and create at least 30 skilled jobs by the beginning of 2022.

Founded in 1996 in Keighley, West Yorkshire the company now employs more than 200 staff and ships 10,000 stairlifts to a global network of partners each year.

A spokesman said; "The organisation is about to embark on a transition, consolidating its existing sites in the Aire Valley and Lancashire and investing more than £5 million into opening a brand new, state of the art, custom-built facility in Foundry Park, Keighley.

"Due to open in early 2022, this will allow the company to significantly increase production capacity and improve processes."

The company's chief financial officer, Marcus Green, said the project will provide 58,000 square feet of production facilities over two floors.

He added: "We will be able to more than double our output, improve turnaround times for customers and profitability for the group.

‘We are working on an extensive recruitment drive, with the help of local agencies and colleges to recruit enthusiastic trainees and professionals who are looking for a stable, skilled careers in the local area. This is a fantastic opportunity and we are delighted to get the development underway."

The company's CEO, Clive Briscoe, said: "‘We worked closely with colleagues to understand what they wanted from the new facilities. As a result, the site will accommodate 90 much needed car parking spaces, electric vehicle charging points, secure bike parking, shower and canteen facilities. The site is within easy walking distance of Keighley’s public transport and ‘A‘ road link, providing easy access for our colleagues.

"‘Environmentally friendly design aspects have been considered and incorporated from the outset.

"With a circular heating system installed using the heat produced by the welding machines re-used to heat the building and a waste compaction system and recycling facility. It’s important to get these aspects included from the outset, making our operations environmentally sound and future proof."

The construction work started in May this year with the site scheduled to be opening in January 2022, with a transition from the other sites and new starters being staggered over 2022.

Platinum Stairlifts plan to retain its head office at Crosshills Business Park with renovations planned for this building also, incorporating executive offices and a customer showroom.