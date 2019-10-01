Jobs saved after Success Flow Digital is rescued from administration

Fifteen jobs have been saved at consultancy firm Success Flow Digital after it was bought out of administration.

The eight-year-old firm was acquired by YouWeSuccessflow Limited, which is backed by leading Dutch internet agency YouWe.

Kris Wigfield

The move followed the firm being placed into administration, with Kris Wigfield and Joanne Hammond of Begbies Traynor in Sheffield appointed as joint administrators of Success Flow Digital.

The six figure pre-pack administration sale enabled all 15 jobs at the agency to be saved.

Based at Leeds Dock, Success Flow Digital was established eight years ago as a martech consultancy offering combined expertise across marketing and technology. It has now become part of the YouWe group, a full service digital agency based in the Netherlands which offers a range of services including e-commerce, data and intelligence, design, digital marketing and staffing.

Joint administrator Kris Wigfield said: “It’s good to see that this established Leeds consultancy will have a more secure future ahead as part of a larger business, with all 15 jobs in Leeds being preserved and enabling it to continue to trade.”

It was completed with the help of a team of advisers including Miles Hacking of Freeths in Manchester who provided legal advice to YouWeSuccessFlow Limited.