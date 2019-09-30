Jobs to be created as engineering firm moves into Leeds

Jobs to be created as engineering firm expands into Leeds

Engineering firm RWO Associates has opened a new Leeds office.

Director Andrew Fairburn (image #1; left) will lead RWOs new Leeds'operation. Also pictured is managing director Ross Oakley.

Read more: All today's Yorkshire business news

The office in Park Place is the latest phase of a planned strategic growth by the North East structural and civil engineering specialist that will see its presence grow across the city and the wider region.

As a result RWO is recruiting for several new engineering roles in Leeds.

Led by director Andrew Fairburn, who brings extensive experience in delivering large-scale commercial schemes, the new office offers expansion options to more than double the space as growth continues.

Mr Fairburn said: "RWO has seen strong growth as demand for our services has soared. So, its part of our business strategy to develop a permanent presence in Leeds and saw that the time was now right for new investment.

“We are experiencing strong growth across in core markets with a healthy order book in excess and this new office strengthens our delivery capability. It’s a really exciting time for us and our team.”