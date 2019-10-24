Jobs to be created as video game firm Sumo Digital opens a new studio

Listed video game developer Sumo Digital is expanding into the North West.

Sumo Digital, part of Sumo Group is opening Sumo North West, a new studio in Warrington, UK and has appointed Scott Kirkland as its Studio Director.

Gary Dunn and Scott Kirkland

Sumo North West is Sumo Digital’s seventh UK and eighth global studio and it is looking to recruit team members for the new studio immediately.

The firm listed on the Stock Exchange last year and has enjoyed successful trading since then.

New Studio Director Scott Kirkland, a BAFTA nominee (technical leadership, Motorstorm), has a 23-year track-record of innovation and leadership. A pioneer of 3D graphics programming and a co-founder of Evolution Studios and Secret Sorcery, he most recently managed multi-project, multi-platform development for clients including major first party studios and the world’s biggest publishers.

Mr Kirkland, Studio Director said, "The opportunity to establish a world-class team of technologists in the northwest of England with the full support and benefits of Sumo is amazing and the demand for the premium services we'll provide is very strong. We've identified work that's incredibly appealing in terms of client, project, platform profile, variety and challenge.

Sumo

"I look forward to growing and nurturing a team that will cement Sumo's future in the northwest’s vibrant development community!"

Gary Dunn, Managing Director Sumo Digital, said: , “Scott’s creativity, unrivalled technical experience and work ethic made him the clear choice to lead a studio designed to deliver cutting-edge technical excellence. Sumo North West further extends our proven ability to deliver outstanding games and game content to blue-chip clients across the world.

"The demand is there, we have fantastic projects lined up and the region has an incredible talent pool to draw from."