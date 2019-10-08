Jobs to be cut at Asda's Leeds HQ as supermarket restructures

A total of 20 jobs are being cut at the Leeds headquarters of Asda.

The Leeds-based supermarket confirmed today that it has cut the positions from its Property Team at Asda House in the city centre.

Asda said the cuts were part of changes to its structure as a business to make it "fit for the future".

An Asda spokesperson said: “The retail industry is constantly evolving to keep up with the ways that customers want to shop and today we are making some changes to the structure of one of our business support functions to ensure that Asda remains fit for the future.

“Unfortunately, these changes meant that we will lose 21 colleagues from our Property team based at Asda House. We are grateful to these colleagues for their contribution to Asda and wish them the best for the future.”

The chain is currently the subject of protests from staff over planned changes to its contracts.

The news comes after Asda announced in October of last year plans to axe up to 2,500 jobs across its operations in petrol, bakery, back office and so-called hosting.

Jobs in the George areas of Asda stores could also be affected, it is understood.

Asda is currently mulling listing on the Stock Exchange. Such a process would take years to bring about.

The listing is being considered after the competition watchdog blocked its planned merger with Sainsbury's this year.