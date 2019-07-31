Joint venture gives Unity development a boost in bid to create 7,000 new jobs

a long-awaited development which will create 7,000 new jobs in Yorkshire has taken a significant step forward after developers appointed a joint venture partner for the project.

Construction and development specialist Waystone chose Hargreaves Land, the property and land division of Hargreaves Services, as its development partner for Unity - a mixed use community.

Unity is expected to bring 7,000 jobs to Doncaster

The scheme, which will include 3,100 new homes, a new marina, school, transport hub and nearly 200 acres of open spaces is situated by the M18 and M180 junction in Doncaster.

It is hoped the 618-acre, low-carbon community will transform some of the most challenged wards in Doncaster. With 148 acres dedicated to commercial use, it is thought £910m will be injected into the local economy over the next 20 years.

Waystone, which is experienced in the regeneration and development of large sites and is supported by its parent company CP Holdings, secured planning consent for Unity in 2015.

In April this year, work started work on the new DN7 Hatfield link road, for which Waystone secured planning consent in 2009. This will create a new 1.8-mile road between the M18 at Junction 5 to Waggons Way next to the former Hatfield Colliery, improving access to the motorway network for residents in local communities.

Stuart McLoughlin, managing director of Waystone said: “We have been working to bring this scheme forward for over 10 years and the commencement of the link road in April allows the development work to proceed.

“So much goes in to designing an ambitious and transformational scheme such as Unity, including innovative engineering solutions to create a vibrant and attractive community that local people will be proud to call home.

“We are pleased to have Hargreaves Land on board as development partner going forward.”

The Hargreaves Group employs more than 2,000 people and delivers key projects and services in the property and industrial sectors, with a growing focus on optimising the development value of its 15,000 acre land portfolio.

David Anderson, group property director at Hargreaves Land added: “Our expertise in servicing large-scale sites and developing commercial floorspace means this project is a great fit for Hargreaves Land.

“Not only will Unity stimulate economic regeneration, but it will promote social inclusion and the health and wellbeing of people living in the area by improving access to quality community and leisure spaces.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with our partners at Waystone to bring this plan to fruition and we’re delighted that our latest investment is a site of national importance.”

Unity is being supported by Sheffield City Region which is part funding the link road and also Homes England which is supporting the extensive proposed housing programme. Consultants will now be appointed to help build the scheme with marketing due to start imminently.

