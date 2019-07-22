Jungle IT in Horsforth acquires IT operations of the managed services business of Mazars

An IT support services firm has acquired the IT operations of the managed services business of accountancy firm Mazars in Leeds for an undisclosed sum.

Horsforth-based Jungle IT has secured the deal, which will see aal three members of the Mazars IT team transfer to the business founded in 2004 by Jonathan Asquith.

Jungle IT, which has a turnover of £6m, has grown from a supplier of hardware and software to offer complete, managed computer services.

The 22-strong team is supported by experienced entrepreneur and business development adviser Jon Crabtree, who is the chairman of Jungle IT.

The acquisition of Mazars’ client-facing IT services business, led by David Blythe, will enable Jungle IT to strengthen its managed IT services offering.

Jonathan Asquith, managing director of Jungle IT, said: “The former Mazars’ IT services operation is a great fit for us and it will very much be business as usual for existing clients. The acquisition will also enable us to harness the skills of this experienced team to rapidly expand our managed services offering to SMEs throughout the region and support their digital transformation. It is the first of a number of acquisitions we plan to make as we build up our services to offer a complete portfolio of managed IT services to Jungle clients.”

The acquisition, which completed on 1 July, was supported by a team of Yorkshire advisers which included Hitesh Tailor of Clarion in Leeds who provided legal advice to Jungle IT.

Oliver Hoffman, managing partner at Mazars in Leeds, said: “Having provided our computer hardware needs for over ten years, we have a strong relationship with Jungle IT and were confident that they would be able to offer the same high standards of service to our clients as well as enabling our established IT team to continue to work together.”

Mr Tailor said: “As Jungle IT celebrates its fifteenth anniversary, the business is embarking on the next phase of its growth and this acquisition marks a further step in its ambitious expansion plans.

“With such an experienced team at the helm, the business has a bright future ahead.”