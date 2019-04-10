Katrina Cliffe, founder of Huddersfield PR agency KC Communications, to cover 60 miles of gruelling challenges for babyloss charity Tommy’s

The founder of a communications agency is taking on around 60 miles across five challenges for charity this year, including a full marathon and a triathlon, in a bid to raise money for babyloss charity Tommy’s.

Katrina Cliffe, the managing director of Huddersfield-based marketing and PR agency KC Communications, is set to take on another year of physical challenges after tackling a series of challenges in 2018, including the Yorkshire 10 mile.

Ms Cliffe is set to push herself further in 2019 with the addition of the Leeds Half and Yorkshire Marathon alongside a number of 10K’s and a GoTri triathlon. In total, the five challenges will see Katrina swim, run and cycle around 60 miles. Having experienced the loss of her first baby, a little boy named Casey, 20 weeks into pregnancy in 2004, Ms Cliffe and her family have spent the past 15 years undertaking a number of activities raising almost £15,000 for Tommy’s.