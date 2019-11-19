Kazahstan ambassador heads to Leeds to hear about investment opportunities

Have your say

THE KAZAKHSTAN ambassador to the UK will visit Yorkshire tomorrow to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

His Excellency Erlan Idrissov and chief of staff Rustam Tazhenov will meet business and academic leaders.

The visit to Leeds was arranged with help from Yorkshire businessman Keith Madeley.

Mr Madeley said: “I would like to see a strong connection with the country through him and investment into Yorkshire and trade links between our region and Kazakhstan.”

The ambassador will visit Nexus, the new innovation hub at the University of Leeds, as part of the visit.

Mark Tock, operations director at Nexus, said: “We will be delighted to share the exciting developments at Nexus, the University of Leeds’s innovation hub.

“Not only are we supporting some of the most exciting start-ups in the region, but we are also connecting businesses with the brightest expertise and talent across the university.

“We look forward to showcasing what Nexus has to offer.”