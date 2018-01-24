KCOM and Wykeland join forces to bring ultrafast fibre broadband to Europarc

The communications provider KCOM and property development company Wykeland Group have joined forces to bring fibre broadband to a major business location.

The two companies have formed a partnership to bring KCOM’s Lightstream ultrafast service to Europarc, Wykeland’s business park on the south bank of the Humber.

It’s the first time the full fibre Lightstream network has been extended beyond KCOM’s heartland in Hull and East Yorkshire.

Based near Grimsby, Europarc has more than 750,000 sq ft of business space and is home to some of the region’s biggest companies, especially in the food sector.

Around 2,500 people are employed at the business park and the companies based there include supermarket giant Morrisons; 2 Sisters Food Group; energy and services group ENGIE; and fertilisers and industrial products company Yara UK.

KCOM executive vice president, Gary Young, said: “KCOM and Wykeland Group have a shared commitment to investing in the Humber region to stimulate business growth, innovation and employment. We both recognise that connectivity is a critical factor in enabling businesses to succeed in today’s ever more competitive commercial environment.

“Europarc has some of the region’s leading brands and we felt it was important that they had access to the very best network available.

“With fibre already in the ground around Europarc we have been able to deliver our industry-leading full fibre broadband quickly and with minimal disruption to the business park and its occupiers.”