Keighley Picture House: Historic cinema which hosted rock legend Billy Fury to go under hammer with £110,000 guide price

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Keighley Picture House is set to go under the hammer this month with a guide price of £110,000 in the next online auction by Pugh, which is part of property consultancy Eddisons.

The freehold property, purpose-built as a cinema in 1913, continues to operate as a two-screen, 400-seat venue and is being sold with a current passing rent of £12,000 per year. The tenant is holding over after the lease expired in 2021, creating potential for a new owner to increase rental income or, in the longer term, redevelop the site subject to securing vacant possession and planning consent, a spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “The Picture House has had a series of recent upgrades, including new Pullman seating, Dolby Surround sound and air conditioning. It occupies a prominent location on the A629 close to Keighley town centre, surrounded by a mix of commercial and residential properties.”

Described as a landmark of West Yorkshire’s cultural heritage for more than a century, the Keighley Picture House is set to go under the hammer this month with a guide price of £110,000 in the next online auction by Pugh, part of property consultancy Eddisons.

Commenting on the upcoming auction, Will Thompson, a director at Pugh, said: “Opportunities to acquire such a well-known and historically significant property are rare. The Picture House is woven into the fabric of Keighley life and most people in the town will have memories of visiting it, whether to watch the latest cinema release or to see one of the live music events it has hosted over the years.

“From an investment perspective, it’s a solid asset with immediate income and clear scope for growth, whether through rent review or future redevelopment. It’s not often you can buy something that’s both a viable commercial proposition and a tangible piece of local heritage.”

The spokesman added: “Opened during cinema’s golden age, the Picture House has served Keighley audiences through the silent film era, wartime newsreels and the modern blockbuster era. In its mid-20th century heyday it also hosted live performances from stars including Billy Fury and Marty Wilde.”

The Keighley Picture House will feature alongside more than 90 other properties and plots of land in Pugh’s online auction on 27 August.