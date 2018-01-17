Kettley’s goes the extra mile to support house-bound customers

A LONG-established furniture business is going the extra mile to improve the quality of life for house-bound customers.

Staff at Kettley’s are determined to ensure that customers with mobility problems get the furniture they need to live a comfortable life.

Kettley’s furniture centre was opened in Yeadon, near Leeds, in 1946 by Reginald Kettley and his family.

Mr Kettley, who was a veteran of the Second World War, worked there until his retirement when he sold the business.

Today, Kettley’s is in the hands of Andrew Collop, his sister Nicola Davison, and their cousin David Butler, who between them have more than 50 years’ experience of working in the business. The firm’s headquarters, which dates from around 1900, was once used as a pub when Yeadon was a thriving mill town.

A revolutionary change took place in 1992 when the showroom doubled in size to 10,000 square feet. Around this time, the firm also decided to specialise in high seat chairs.

In 2012, Kettley’s featured in a BBC2 documentary which focused on the challenges and opportunities encountered by family-run businesses.

The programme was hosted by Alex Polizzi, who spent around three months in the store scrutinising the business.

During that time, she transformed Kettley’s marketing and branding and re-designed the showroom in a bid to improve trade.

Ms Davison said: “The shop is still run as a family business with a small team of dedicated staff.

“Kettley’s is proud to have survived many ups and downs and is looking forward to being around for many years to come.”

The company, which has six staff, and a turnover of just over £1m, operates a shop at home service for those who cannot get to the showroom.

Ms Davison said: “After taking some initial information we will take a selection of chairs out for customers to try in the comfort of their home.

“This is a free no obligation service.

She added: “ We deliver free within a 40 mile radius and even dispose of your old furniture at no extra cost. The showrooms are constantly being updated to enrich the shopping experience.”