Key Capital Partners continues to grow in Yorkshire

Private equity house Key Capital Partners (KCP), which specialises in the smaller buy-out market, is continuing to grow with the second appointment in a month at its Leeds office.

Amish Arya joins KCP as an investment executive having previously worked as a corporate finance executive at Garbutt and Elliott. He also spent three years with Deloitte, where he qualified as a chartered accountant.

In February, KCP appointed Matt Tice as an investment manager, as it continues to build its Leeds team in order to capitalise on a strong flow of investment opportunities.

KCP partner James Hall, who leads the firm’s Northern Team, said: “Amish has a good grounding in corporate finance and experience of building rapport with clients which are a great fit with our needs and ethos.

“Since launching our latest fund in November 2015, we have been steadily gaining momentum and have a strong pipeline of potential investments going forward.”