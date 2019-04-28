Kollider joins forces with Barclays Eagle Lab to launch tech incubator hub in Sheffield

A coworking space provider in Sheffield has teamed up with Barclays to launch a new digital and tech incubator in the city.

Kollider has joined forces with the bank to launch the incubator at its space in Castle House.

Kollider Incubator powered by Barclays Eagle Lab is specifically designed for businesses and ambitious entrepreneurs looking to scale quickly.

Neil Bradburne, area manager for Barclays Business Banking, said: “We are very proud to be launching Kollider Incubator powered by Barclays Eagle Lab in Sheffield.

“It gives Yorkshire’s entrepreneurs a great opportunity to access support and guidance in order to scale their business, and we are equipped to help them grow and compete on a world stage.

“Sheffield is our third Eagle Lab in the Yorkshire region and as a partner, Kollider are as passionate about supporting businesses as we are.

“Barclays experts are able to provide the mentoring, connections and collaborations required for Yorkshire’s businesses to flourish.

“Sheffield is an exciting digital hub with huge growth potential. Our new Eagle Lab, which forms part of our wider growth strategy in Yorkshire to help businesses and entrepreneurs to develop, will help stimulate economic growth and create jobs in the local area and across Yorkshire.”

Nick Morgan, of Kollider, said: “The desire to build a supportive and empowering environment is matched with a desire to raise ambitions of our people and challenge for better.

“Our ultimate goal is to develop real businesses that in turn inspire others and grow a new economic engine for the City.”