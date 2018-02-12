KPMG appoints Richard Stark as head of private equity in the North

PROFESSIONAL services firm KPMG has appointed Richard Stark, a director in the firm’s corporate finance practice, as its head of private equity in the North.

In his new role, he will coordinate KPMG’s deal flow to private equity investors, as well as advising on any transactions involving private equity.

He joined KPMG’s audit practice as a graduate in 2006, before moving to the firm’s corporate finance team in 2010. He specialises in advising on mergers and acquisitions.

Mr Stark said: “The North of England’s private equity market is thriving, with over 30 houses having on-the-ground presence and many more recognising the breadth of attractive investment opportunities in the region.

“Last year, deal volume in the North was hot on the heels of the numbers seen in London, making it one of the most buoyant markets in Europe. Our Northern M&A team worked on a host of private equity deals including the sales of Utiligroup, Clarke Energy, Lakelovers, Giacom, Eque2, ZyroFisher, Biocomposites and Metamark.

“I look forward to cementing our reputation as arguably the most active M&A practice in the region, and leveraging our unrivalled reach and expertise to support the North’s business community in capitalising on private equity’s appetite for high quality assets.”

Jonathan Boyers, KPMG’s national head of corporate finance, who is based in Manchester, added: “Richard’s appointment represents our confidence and commitment to the North’s private equity community, as it continues to grow despite the challenging economic conditions.

“He has extensive experience having worked on a large number of deals involving private equity, and will work closely with Alex Hartley, who leads our private equity business nationally, to build on our market leading position.”