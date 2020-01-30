Land Rover restorers Twisted Automotive set to expand into Middle East

Engineering firm Twisted Automotive has confirmed the opening of two new showrooms – including one in the Middle East – as part of a major expansion drive.

Twisted, which re-engineers and revamps both new and used Land Rover Defenders, is to add to its North Yorkshire headquarters with a new showroom at Silverstone in the South East, as well as a facility in Dubai.

Charles Fawcett

The Thirsk-headquartered firm also confirmed that it had completed the first build of its North American team and that it was putting the finishing touches to the first Lightweight build – a tribute to the original vehicle used by the British Army between 1968 and 1984.

The announcements are made four years to the day since JLR ceased production of the classic Land Rover Defender.

Twisted Silverstone will open in March and target clients in London and the South, with Twisted Middle East set to open later in 2020.

The firm said the move was in response to a growth in sales in the region, including Qatar, the UAE, Oman and Kuwait.

The US team

It will be headed up by Matt Duckett who has recently joined the Twisted Group from JLR and include a showroom and maintenance facility in Dubai but serving a wider UAE audience.

Matt is a former JLR engineer in the Middle East who was also part of the team that worked on stunt vehicles used in the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, working at the famous Pinewood Studios as well as on location in the Scottish Highlands and Italy.

He said the aim was to create a dependable, desirable brand founded on the unsurpassed quality of the Twisted vehicles and backed by outstanding customer service.

Meanwhile, the Silverstone branch will be led by business development manager, Ian Gray.

He said: “I’m extremely excited to be heading up this project that will increase Twisted’s profile.

“The boutique showroom is in the heart of some fantastic driving country and I can’t wait to welcome our first visit- ors.”

Meanwhile, the Twisted North America team has completed the first US Twisted build since the North American arm of the business was launched in October 2019. The NA-V8 90 has been hand-built on both sides of the Atlantic to create an imagining of the classic Defender.

Work has already begun on its 110 companion; the pair will be on display at the New York International Auto Show in April.

Twisted NA are also working on a collaborative, invitation-only launch and drive event with the Classic Car Club of Manhattan, where both vehicles will be available to test drive.​ Orders are currently being taken and​ prices start at $250,000.

Finally, back in Thirsk, the​ team has put the​ finishing touches to the first Lightweight build.

Part of the Remake History collection, this model is built in ​Twisted’s own classic colour, Willow Green​, and features a canvas roof, double bumper, half height doors and a three-front-seat configuration.

Just 10 delivery-mileage vehicles have been allocated from the Remake History collection for the Lightweight builds. The vehicle will have a delivery date of summer 2020.

Charles Fawcett, founder of Twisted Automotive, said: “Four years to the day since the last classic Defender rolled off the JLR production line, our continued expansion illustrates the enduring passion for this iconic vehicle that exists not just here in the UK but across the globe.

“As guardians of the heritage of this British icon, we’re incredibly proud of how Twisted is continuing to grow.”