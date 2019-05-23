Landmark Leeds building sold for £5.27m

Have your say

Building 1200 on Thorpe Park Leeds has been sold for £5.27 million.

Legal & General has sold the building to Due West.

The property generates an annual income of £420,000 from its 27,028 sq ft of office space set across two floors. Thorpe Park Leeds is currently undergoing significant development including a 1.3 million sq ft expansion.

Simon Lister, investment director at Savills Leeds, who handled the sale, said: “Building 1200 is a well located, good quality first generation office development which has benefitted from the recent development activity on the wider park.”