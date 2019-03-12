Landmark year for revenue and users at Panintelligence

Leeds technology firm Panintelligence passed the 200,000 user milestone as it boosted its turnover to £1.8m.

The firm, which specialises in business intelligence and data analytics software saw revenues grow 25 per cent in the year to December 31, which also saw it boost its staff numbers and clients.

18 December 2018...... Zandra Moore CEO Panintelligence in Yeadon. Picture Tony Johnson.

Panintelligence enables businesses to use their own data to drive strategic decision-making, helping them lower costs and visualise key issues through its platforms. It works across a wide range of industry sectors, from retail and education to local government and healthcare.

Panintelligence CEO Zandra Moore said: “The software business is all about creating a valuable unique platform that many businesses need and want, and over years of development and improvement that’s what our dashboard and analytics products have become.

“We’re enabling small and medium-scale businesses to release insights and value from their data in real time with zero impact on security, and without the upfront costs of an enterprise-level data project.”

Founded in 2014, Panintelligence has a background in the credit and financial services sector.

“Data security is the number one issue for CTOs right now, and we have a really strong story in that area by virtue of the way our software operates without moving or duplicating data,” said Ms Moore.