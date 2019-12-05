Lane7 creates 30 new jobs in Sheffield as it bowls into region

Bowling chain Lane7 is creating 30 new jobs with the launch of its first Yorkshire site.

The company said the 20,000 sq ft location, just off The Moor on Matilda Street in Sheffield, will provide a “grown-up bowling and entertainment venue like no other” with nine lanes of tenpin bowling and a range of other games when it opens on Saturday, December 14.

The site will feature baseball-style batting cages, dart boards, ping pong, pool and beer pong tables. There will also be a bar and food available from street food specialists, Fat Hippo.

Lane 7 is also looking into giving the city’s emerging DJs a platform on Friday and Saturday nights.

Owner Tim Wilks said: “This has been a long time in the planning. We’ve been desperate to bring Lane7 to Sheffield for so long and now we can finally get the doors open.

“Lane7 offers a city centre bowling experience like no other. Our site in Sheffield is definitely one of the most exciting we’ve created.

“The space has enabled us to bring together the very best in grown up entertainment and pair that with a great late-night drinking and dining experience. Sheffield has an amazing night time scene.

“This is a city that knows how to have a good time and we can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Lane7 launched in Newcastle Upon Tyne in 2014 and has since expanded into cities across the UK including Birmingham, Liverpool, Aberdeen and Middlesbrough.