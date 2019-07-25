Latest news: Yorkshire business briefing

Have your say

Good morning this is Ros reporting on this morning's financial news.

The pound has fallen after new Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sweeping changes to the Cabinet.

Pound falls after Cabinet cull

Yorkshire Building Society said it is performing well in a tough market.

Yorkshire Building Society announces half year results

Strong gin demand boosted spirits producer Diageo.

Gin boom boosts Gordon's owner Diageo

However, the soggy spring weather has hit consumer goods giant Unilever.

Rainy spring weather hits Unilever ice-cream sales

Retailers are gearing up for a tough Christmas ahead of Brexit.

Blackfriar: Retailers need clarity on Brexit but are unlikely to get it from Boris Johnson