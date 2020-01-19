Law firm already creating new jobs a week after launch

A new property litigation firm which launched last week has already had to move to bigger offices and is recruiting extra staff to accommodate the workload.

Hägen Wolf, launched in Leeds by lawyer Matt Pugh with a team of nine and 80 cases, had to move to a larger space in the building after realising it needed extra people.

The firm, which is based in serviced offices on Park Row, has appointed two extra people and is looking for more. He aims to double the number of staff in the next five years.

Hägen Wolf, which also has a base in London where most of its clients are, works across industry sectors from transport to retail and high-end buy-to-let property with clients including West Midland Trains and Northern.

Managing partner Mr Pugh said he had ‘ambitious but realistic’ plans for growth, which included collaborating with other law firms who offer different but complementary services.

He also wants to grow the residential side of the business in London. “We want to expand our presence in the high-end letting market. It’s a good market because the Government is bringing in significant changes to how buy-to-let properties work, causing confusion and stress for buy-to-let landlords,” he said.

He added: “We are developing a team of highly experienced property specialists from across the UK, whose expertise spans a wide range of sectors. Our firm is built around customer service, and we are building a culture that recognises and rewards high levels of customer satisfaction.

“While the London office is already growing and we’ve had interest from other parts of the country, Leeds, as one of the largest hubs of legal talent in the UK, will be home to our headquarters as we expand.”

He added: “Thanks to a respected and experienced team we will be working both directly with clients or in partnership with their advisors. I believe that collaboration is key not only to our success but the continued growth of Leeds as a world-class centre for legal services.”

Prior to setting up Hägen Wolf, Mr Pugh was a self-employed consultant at the Legal Studio in Leeds.

He has also worked at Ford & Warren, Clarion and Langleys.

He said: “I want to build something to last. I want to build something that will be around for a long time with a strong reputation. One of our aims is to become a leading property litigation firm in the next 10 years.”