Law firm Knights set to create jobs as it moves to new office in York

Knights, one of the UK’s fastest growing legal and professional services businesses, is investing in a new office in the centre of York to support its plans to create jobs in Yorkshire.

After recently opening its York office at 5 Museum Street, Knights has announced that it plans to relocate to Hudson Quarter, a modern workspace, set around a landscaped courtyard, which is opposite York Railway Station.

The move, which is expected to take place in Spring 2021, is in line with Knights’ strategy to grow share in key geographic markets outside London. It will play a key role in supporting continued recruitment and growth in the region, a spokesman said.

Commenting on the new offices and plans for growth in York, Jonathan Moore, Partner at Knights, commented: “We recently launched our York operations with great growth ambitions, supported by a strong and experienced team. Today’s update provides us with a great runway for growth in the region, as we continue to make positive steps to build the leading legal and professional services business outside London.

“The space at Hudson Quarter is an ideal location to expand our employee base in York, through the recruitment of high calibre professionals who would like to be part of an ambitious business and are attracted to our unique culture and risk-free corporate model.”