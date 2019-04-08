Law firm Wrigleys appoints Marie-Louise Hamilton as new managing partner

Law firm Wrigleys Solicitors has appointed a new managing partner as the firm looks to continue its expansion.

Wrigleys Solicitors, a private client and charities law firm with offices in Leeds and Sheffield, has named Marie-Louise Hamilton as its new managing partner.

Ms Hamilton is also the joint head of the private client team and a member of the Wrigleys’ board.

She succeeds Paul Nash, who has been managing partner since 2010.

Mr Nash, who will remain as a partner at Wrigleys in the property team, said: “I am very pleased with Marie-Louise’s appointment as my successor and have great confidence in her leadership.

“We have been working together for the past year to ensure that the transition is a smooth one and that Wrigleys continues to provide top quality legal advice for which it has developed a national reputation.”

Ms Hamilton qualified in 1995 and joined the London private client department of law firm Alsop Wilkinson, now DLA Piper, before moving to Lawrence Graham.

She provides specialist tax and estate planning advice for individuals and their families, concentrating mainly on entrepreneurial clients and those with family businesses. Ms Hamilton was included in the 2019 Chambers High Net Worth Guide which features the leading advisers in this market.

She said: “I am very proud to have been appointed to lead this progressive firm through the next phase of its expansion.

“Paul has ably led the firm’s continued growth over the last nine years and his work on the firm’s governance and succession has provided an excellent and exciting platform for the future.”

Wrigleys was founded in 1996 and has more than 200 staff including 26 partners.

The founding members previously worked in a large national practice and increasingly felt the culture and cost base of larger firms was unsuitable for private and charity clients.

Wrigleys limits its work to private client, charities and trusts, with related niche areas including agriculture, pensions, ecclesiastical and education. It does no litigation, family law or mainstream commercial work.

The law firm says 63 per cent of its partnership is female.