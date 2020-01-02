LCF Law plans to create jobs as it moves to new base in Leeds

A major law firm is moving into a new base in the heart of Leeds.

Yorkshire based LCF Law is expanding its Leeds city centre office into newly refurbished space at 33 Park Place.

The new premises will accommodate 60 of LCF Law’s team, with lawyers and support staff moving from the firm’s existing Leeds city centre office on Sovereign Street.

The firm, which provides a full range of corporate and personal legal services, will move to Park Place early this year.

LCF Law also has offices in Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley.

It has agreed a 10-year lease with Property Alliance Group for the new Leeds office.

The Manchester based property development and investment company has recently invested £1m in the building, creating an on-site gym with showers and secure bike storage, as well as completely remodelling and refurbishing the building’s reception area, communal spaces and outdoor area.

Simon Stell, the managing partner at LCF Law, said: “We’ve enjoyed a significant uplift in work throughout our Leeds office in recent years, across our corporate and personal divisions, and our team has grown in line with this.

Mr Stell added: “Locating to 33 Park Place will provide us with a high-quality and impressive office space, that benefits from an exceptional range of amenities.

He added: “It’s also ideally located at the heart of Leeds city centre’s legal and financial district, which will be a fantastic base for us as we embark on our next phase of growth.”

Rob Peill, head of offices at Alliance, said: “Our major investment in this scheme meets the growing demand from occupiers for more amenity space, especially facilities which can help improve people’s health and wellbeing.

Mr Peill added: “The upgrade has also transformed a significant proportion of the space creating a much more contemporary look and attractive working environment for occupiers. These improvements have been instrumental in securing several lettings in recent months.” LCF Law was represented by Clem McDowell at JLL.

The firm’s role in the region’s cultural life was recognised last year, when Mr Stell was appointed to the management board of the Bradford Literature Festival (BLF). In 2018, the firm provided advice to the BLF relating to the creation and installation of four stones to celebrate the work of the Brontë sisters.

LCF Law expects to create around 20 jobs in the next 18 months in the new Leeds office. It currently employs a team of 145 staff across its four offices.