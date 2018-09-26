Leeds B&M refused to sell 15-rated DVD to 74-year-old grandmother because she didn't have ID

A 74-year-old Leeds grandmother was refused service for a 15-rated DVD - because she didn't have any ID.

B&M bargains in Armley refused to sell a copy of the romantic Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams flick The Notebook to gran June Cordingley.

June Cordingley at the B&M store in Leeds

The Notebook is described as a 'sweeping romance set in a small coastal town in the American South' whereby the story is told from the perspective of a young man reading a notebook to a young woman and the love affair cut short by the outbreak of war.

June wouldn't know, though, as a woman at the till demanded to see the Leeds grandmother's ID, according to her granddaughter Katie Rowley, who was with her in store when the incident is said to have taken place, at 1.30pm on Saturday at the store in Armley Road.

Katie said: "I visited the Armley B&M store with my grandma who is 74 years old, she wanted to purchase a DVD certificated 15 and at the till was asked to provide ID.

The gran was trying to buy The Notebook on DVD in B&M

"So she got her bus pass out (The bus pass itself you can't get until you are 60) but the young woman refused this and said she had to show her passport if she wanted to continue with the purchase.

"My grandma didn't have a passport on her so the woman refused to serve her."

The store's head office has issued an apology after being contacted by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

A spokesman said: "We apologise for any distress we may have caused, we’ll look to re-train our colleagues on age restricted DVDs”

What the BBFC's rules say on the sale of DVDs

"The BBFC rate films before they are released in cinemas. These days there are five certificates for cinema films: U, PG, 12A, 15 and 18.

"In theory anyone can see a U or PG film, although you and your parents and teachers are encouraged to think carefully about whether a PG film will be suitable for you.

"With 12A films you are not allowed to go and see them if you are under 12 years old, unless you have an adult with you who has decided that you won’t be upset or disturbed by anything you see.

"An important change came with the arrival of video in the early 1980s. In 1984, a new law was passed, The Video Recordings Act, which put the BBFC in charge of classifying all videos for home use. The law asks Examiners to make sure that works are classified for appropriate audiences and make sure that they show nothing that might be harmful to people, especially young children."

According to the Charity Retail Association: "For all goods given an age-restricted classification (12A, 12, 15, 18 or R18) it is illegal to sell or rent them to anyone below the specified age.

"Staff younger than the certification age on items such as films or games – e.g. a 16 year old asked to sell a film rated ‘18’ – may legally sell the item."

