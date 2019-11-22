Leeds bar chain Mojo targets further expansion over the next few years

Yorkshire bar group Mojo saw its turnover increase by 9.48 per cent between July and September of this year.

The Leeds-based business has seen an acceleration in profitability which has been steady throughout 2019 with an EBITDA improvement of 3.35 per cent from 13.24 per cent in 2018 to 16.59 per cent in 2019.

Mojo Leeds

The group said it is also looking for further expansion across the region over the next five years.

Mojo opened in Leeds in 1996 and now has bars across the North in Harrogate, Manchester, Nottingham and Liverpool.

Director Martin Greenhow says, “I think many in the industry are feeling a bit of a pinch this year so it’s great that we are bucking the trend.

“The improvement in results is due to the company’s refocus on guest experience through staff training and development following the strategic realignment of the direction of the business.

“The recruitment of James Hudson as head of Training, Business Development and Human Resources as part of the implementation of our in-house training facility, has been a huge contribution to this increase in turnover.”

The chain’s Liverpool branch achieved fame when Ed Sheeran danced around and sang on the barl, along with the cast of Hollyoaks.