Leeds-based Asda in talks with more than 2,800 staff over proposals to combine roles

The Leeds-based supermarket chain Asda is in talks with more than 2,800 staff over plans to combine some roles.

In a statement, the supermarket chain said: "Asda is consulting with 2,832 employees, who work in back office roles in its supermarkets across the country, over proposals to combine some of its administrative tasks - which, if implemented may impact some colleague roles.

"The supermarket has reiterated that these proposals are not final that it will always look to find alternative roles for impacted colleagues."

The spokesman added: "The way in which we operate our store based back office has evolved over recent years to adapt to changing customer behaviour, such as an increase in card payments over cash.

"As a result, we are proposing some changes to increase efficiencies and simplify ways of working across administration, compliance and cash office.

"We have opened a collective consultation with those colleagues impacted and their representatives and will have conversations about any potential change with our colleagues first.”