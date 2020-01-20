Leeds-based BigChange hires former Apprentice star Michelle Dewberry

BigChange, the mobile workforce management technology company, has hired former Apprentice star Michelle Dewberry as an ambassador.

Ms Dewberry will support sales and marketing activities for the BigChange Collaboration Network, which allows customers to win new business, collaborate with suppliers and contractors, and deliver services more efficiently through the BigChange platform.

Ms Dewberry shot to fame in 2006 when she won the second series of BBC reality television show The Apprentice. Since working for Lord Alan Sugar following the programme, Ms Dewberry has founded three startups and provided consultation services to organisations including Comic Relief.

Ms Dewberry commented: “BigChange is an amazing company with a fantastic workplace culture and the potential to make a big positive difference globally. The company is at the forefront of digital transformation, liberating businesses from paperwork and plate spinning so that they can grow and focus on delivering for their customers.”

Martin Port, founder and CEO of BigChange, said: “We’ve been talking to Michelle for over a year about how we might work together and we are delighted that she is now a BigChange ambassador. Michelle is an inspiration to the team, she has a wealth of experience in technology and digital transformation, and she shares our values. We’ve no doubt that she’ll be a valuable asset for the business as we expand the Network and grow internationally.”