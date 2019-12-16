Leeds-based Brass Agency’s assets sold by administrators

Administrators have confirmed that certain assets such as the name, intellectual property and domain name of Brass Agency have been sold.

The Leeds-based marketing agency went into administration late last month resulting in over 60 job losses.

However, RSM Restructuring Advisory confirmed yesterday that certain assets had been sold. But said it was “unable to disclose further details as these are subject to a confidential sale contract”, including the identity of the buyer.

Gareth Harris and Keith Marshall of RSM Restructuring Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Brass Agency Limited on November 29.

Brass provided a full range of marketing services to local, national and global organisations.

The Leeds-based business employed over 60 members of staff, when administrators were called in.

Some ex-employees contacted employment law specialist Simpson Millar to investigate allegations that the business had failed to properly consult staff when making redundancies, which will result in legal action being brought in order to secure a Protective Award for those affected.

Stephen Pinder, an employment law partner at Simpson Millar, which has an office in Leeds, said: “We have already received calls from several people who have been affected by the news, and who are looking to pursue a Protective Award which, if successful, will see them compensated by up to 90 days’ gross pay, albeit likely capped at £4,200 given the company’s administrative state.”