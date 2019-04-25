Leeds-based Clipper Logistics secures deal with firm behind Littlewoods.com

YORKSHIRE-based Clipper Logistics has secured a new contract with a major digital retailer.

Clipper has signed a deal with Shop Direct, the operator of digital retail brands Very.co.uk and Littlewoods.com, to provide returns management and pre-retail services.

Ranging across 1,800 brands, the operation will initially continue to be housed at the existing 215,000 sq. ft Shop Direct facility at Raven Mill near Oldham, in Greater Manchester.

The Raven Mill premises are to be leased to Clipper.

The initial contract is for a five year term and will start on July 1 2019 with the employment of around 400 Shop Direct personnel.

Shop Direct staff based at the Raven Mill site will transfer to Clipper Logistics’ employment. Clipper Logistics will operate returns and pre-retail services on behalf of Shop Direct at the Raven Mill site until these activities move to Shop Direct’s new East Midlands fulfilment centre in 2021.

Steve Parkin, executive chairman of Leeds-based Clipper said: “This contract win is significant for Clipper, adding one of the UK’s leading pureplay digital retailers to our roster of best in class retail operators. It demonstrates Clipper’s unique ability in returns management across fashion, electronics and general merchandise. The Shop Direct brands have a distinct pedigree and are supported by a loyal customer base. We are looking forward to serving Shop Direct customers with our modern retail-focused warehousing, e-fulfilment and returns logistics services.”

Shop Direct’s CEO, Henry Birch commented: “We are pleased to partner with Clipper.”