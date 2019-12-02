Leeds-based dealmaker from Squire Patton Boggs takes on European role

A LEADING Yorkshire-based dealmaker will take on a Europe-wide role in the New Year.

Squire Patton Boggs’ Leeds Corporate partner Jonathan Jones has been appointed as the firm’s European Managing partner.

Squire Patton Boggs has announced that European Managing Partner Jane Haxby will become the managing partner of the London office after reaching the end of her term, and the firm’s global board has approved the appointment of Mr Jones as her successor. Mr Jones will serve in the role for three years effective from January 1, 2020.

Mr. Jones joined the firm in 1998 and was made a partner in 2000. He served as Head of Private Equity for six years before being appointed managing partner of the firm’s Leeds office in 2009, a role he served for four years. He is also a member of the firm’s Global Board.

“Having spent the last 21 years at the firm, it has been incredible to see it grow and prosper to become the truly global business it is today,” said Mr. Jones. “I am excited to have the opportunity to take on this new challenge.”