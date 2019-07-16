Leeds-based EMIS Group’s board remains confident in outlook for business

EMIS Group, the Leeds-based specialist in connected healthcare software and systems, said it remains confident about its outlook after it retained its leading share of NHS markets.

Read more:

Emis Group sees revenue rise



EMIS develops new generation of healthcare technology



In a statement, EMIS said: “Trading for the half year has been in line with the board’s expectations with revenue ahead of the comparative period. The board’s expectations for the full year remain unchanged.”

The group completed the disposal of its specialist and care business on April 2 2019. The group’s continuing operations are now focused on two segments; EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise.

The statement added: “In EMIS Health, the group’s leading NHS market shares have been maintained, while the GP IT Futures English GP Framework renewal process has now moved into the formal procurement phase, with successful bidders expected to be announced in September 2019.

“EMIS Enterprise has continued to make good progress, including a number of commercial licence deals for both continuing and legacy products, helping to focus the product portfolio. As planned, Patient has recently begun the controlled roll-out of new functionality within its Patient Access app delivering the first phase of the connected healthcare marketplace.”

“As previously indicated, the group continues to invest in the development of EMIS-X while reducing headcount in certain other parts of the business, as well as undertaking further productivity and process improvements.

The group’s net cash at June 30 2019 was £26.7m, with the seasonal first half working capital inflow and proceeds from the disposal of the specialist and care business in part offset by the purchase of £3.6m of shares by the group’s Employee Benefit Trust (EBT).

Andy Thorburn, CEO of EMIS Group, said: “We are focused on the execution of our strategic plan to provide increased revenue growth and improved margins, towards 30%, in the medium term. We continue to invest in our clinical, product management and global software development teams while, in parallel, streamlining our support and back office operations through the deployment of new systems and processes. The board remains confident in the outlook for the business.”